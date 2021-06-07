Israeli ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli ambassador visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district

Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek visited Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The ambassador viewed the area where a dairy farm will be established in Zangilan as part of the Smart City project.

“Azerbaijan will build the smart city in Zangilan – the first one in the territories, where Israeli company will build a dairy farm, from where milk will be given to the Italian factory, which will create dairy products like cheese,” Deek said in a video message.

News.Az