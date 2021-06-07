Israeli ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (VIDEO)
Israeli ambassador visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district
Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek visited Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district liberated from the Armenian occupation.
The ambassador viewed the area where a dairy farm will be established in Zangilan as part of the Smart City project.
“Azerbaijan will build the smart city in Zangilan – the first one in the territories, where Israeli company will build a dairy farm, from where milk will be given to the Italian factory, which will create dairy products like cheese,” Deek said in a video message.