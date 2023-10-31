Israeli army eliminates one of Hamas commanders

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the Hamas commanders was eliminated in the city of Jebaliya in the north of the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said, News.Az reports.

According to the IDF, the commander of the central Hamas battalion Ibrahim Biarini was eliminated.

It is also reported that Israeli units have taken a Hamas military facility in Jebaliya, which contains tunnel exits and missile launch batteries.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

News.Az