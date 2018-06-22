Israeli army injures Anadolu Agency’s photojournalist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli troops on Friday injured an Anadolu Agency photojournalist covering peaceful rallies in Gaza Strip.

Ali Cadallah, who was hit by a live bullet, was taken to a hospital, Anadolu reports.

Since March 30, when Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the security fence, more than 125 demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

