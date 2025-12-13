Israeli army says attacked senior Hamas militant in Gaza City

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army said Saturday that it attacked a senior Hamas militant in Gaza City, News.az reports, citing CNN.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the strike was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Israel's state-run Kan TV reported that the militant, who was very likely killed in the attack, is Ra'ad Sa'ad, one of the founders of Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades, and head of Hamas' production headquarters, responsible for the in-house production of rocket launchers, missiles, and anti-tank weapons.

According to Kan TV, Israel had tried to kill Sa'ad in the past but failed.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone on Saturday struck a vehicle travelling near the Nabulsi junction on Rashid Street, west of Gaza City, killing four people and injuring several others.

The strike occurred in the Hamas-controlled zone, and a senior Hamas militant is believed to be the target inside the vehicle, a Hamas source said on condition of anonymity.

Despite the latest ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect in October, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza, killing more than 380 people and injuring over 1,000 others, according to Gaza's health authorities.

News.Az