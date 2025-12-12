Israel intensifies strikes to pressure Hezbollah - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Israel has stepped up military pressure on Hezbollah with a new wave of air attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon. At least a dozen strikes targeted hills and valleys rather than populated areas, with the Israeli army claiming it hit a Hezbollah training compound for the second time this week.

Similar overnight raids were carried out just days earlier. While Hezbollah has not confirmed the Israeli claims, the group is widely seen in Lebanon as being under growing military pressure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rebuild and rearm. Analysts say the escalating strikes aim to push the group toward disarmament — a demand Hezbollah rejects.

Hezbollah insists it is complying with the ceasefire by withdrawing from southern Lebanon and allowing the Lebanese army to dismantle its military sites, denying that it is attempting to regain strength.

 


