Israeli army strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday evening, according to Lebanon’s state-run news agency.

According to the National News Agency, Israeli aircraft targeted one of the buildings near Al-Qaem Mosque in Beirut’s southern suburbs after issuing a warning, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A second airstrike was also launched on the suburb, the agency added, though it did not specify the location of the target.

The latest attack marks the fourth Israeli strike on the area since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

