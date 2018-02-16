Israeli Defense Minister disappoints the Armenian MPs: We are on the side of Azerbaijan!

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the Armenian delegation of the Armenia-Israel friendship group to Israel proved to be a failure.

During the visit of the Armenians, the Knesset successfully rejected the bill recognizing the "Armenian genocide", and Israeli officials once again reminded that they support the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict.

According tp Armiya.az, at today's press conference of the members of the friendship group Armenia-Israel the head of the Armenian delegation, the deputy from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia Gagik Minasyan complained that he did not meet understanding in Israel.

According to him, during four days of the visit they held about 15 meetings, of which six - in the Israeli parliament. "At the same time, it should be noted that during the visit we had meetings not only with parliamentarians, but also with the Minister of Defense of Israel, at which the issues of the Karabakh settlement were discussed," Minasyan said.

At the same time, he stressed that Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman, during the discussion of this problem, often manifested a pronounced pro-Azerbaijani position. That is, he said that Israel supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and does not recognize the occupation of Karabakh by Armenian armed forces.

According to the head of the delegation, the Armenian side has repeatedly expressed this in the Israeli parliament. "We asked a specific question: is it the position of the minister himself, the government of Israel, or any particular Israeli official?" the deputy added.

Members of the Armenian delegation touched upon the issue of Israel's sale of arms to Azerbaijan, which actively uses it against the Armenian side, stressing that Tel Aviv's position on this issue for Yerevan remains incomprehensible. However, the Armenian delegation did not wait for the understanding on the part of the Israeli side.

