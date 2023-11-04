Israeli drone attacks Hamas leader's house in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli drone on Saturday bombed with a missile the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in Al-Shati Camp in northern Gaza Strip, reported Al-Aqsa radio, the Gaza-based station run by Hamas, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The radio station said "enemy drones bombed Haniyeh's house in the Shati camp with a missile," but there were no reports of casualties.

It is known in Gaza that the drone bombing serves as a warning to evacuate the area around the house in preparation for its possible destruction in Israeli airstrikes.

Haniyeh has been residing with his family in Qatar for years, and his house was previously destroyed in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2021.

News.Az