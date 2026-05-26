China and Pakistan agree to deepen strategic partnership during Prime Minister Sharif’s visit

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China and Pakistan have agreed to further deepen their All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership following Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China from May 23 to 26.

According to a joint statement issued by the two countries, Prime Minister Sharif held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit. The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments, reaching what both sides described as a broad consensus on advancing cooperation in multiple fields, News.az reports.

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The two countries emphasized that their friendship, built over 75 years of diplomatic relations, remains a strategic asset and has withstood changes in the international environment. They highlighted the importance of maintaining high level exchanges, expanding political dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation under the framework of the China Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.

China and Pakistan agreed to accelerate implementation of the Action Plan for an Even Closer China Pakistan Community with a Shared Future for the period 2025 to 2029. The plan is expected to cover economic cooperation, security collaboration, people to people exchanges and coordination on global issues.

Both sides reaffirmed support for each other’s core interests and pledged to continue close communication on matters affecting regional peace, stability and development.

The visit coincided with celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, underscoring the significance both governments attach to the partnership.

Officials from both countries described the relationship as increasingly important amid global uncertainty and expressed confidence that deeper cooperation would bring benefits to both nations while contributing to regional stability and economic growth.

News.Az