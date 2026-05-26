China expels Japanese boat near Diaoyu Dao territorial waters

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China Coast Guard (CCG) on Tuesday took necessary measures to warn and expel Japanese fishing boat Shishi, which intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao, said CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Jiang reiterated, noting that CCG vessels' operations were in accordance with the law.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters," the spokesperson stressed.

The CCG will continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement operations in the waters around Diaoyu Dao, and resolutely safeguard the sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of China, Jiang added.

News.Az