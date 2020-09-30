Israeli expert: The war in Karabakh is indeed a war of liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Great success in Azerbaijan's war of liberation is on the way, Israeli political analyst Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani army is much stronger, better equipped and possesses, among other things, excellent Israeli weapons. Israel has always been and continues to be Azerbaijan's ally.

"It is indeed a war of liberation for historical lands, for the lands of fathers and ancestors, for destroyed graves, vandalism and ethnic cleansing that Armenians have waged in Karabakh. Karabakh from where one million Azerbaijanis were expelled and became refugees".

According to him, many factors point at the rightness of Baku: "It is an international law according to which Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan; it is the condemnation by all civilized countries of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding districts; it is the position of the countries of the world in this issue. Even Armenia itself cannot recognize the independence of the puppet regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, realizing that this is impossible. Because it is an occupied land. I am sure that Armenia will not agree to de-occupy all Azerbaijani lands."

The expert also noted that Western countries and Russia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue rely on the so-called "positive bias" based on religious factor, i.e. Christianity: "Yes, we see that from the point of view of international law they are on the side of Azerbaijan, but there is an emotional, very deep "positive bias" towards Armenia. Only because Armenians are Christians and you can't do anything about it. It will always be like this, no matter how right Muslims are."

