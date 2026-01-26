Israeli FM: Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has stated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances, emphasizing Israel’s firm position on regional security.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Sa'ar said that under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and the United States have succeeded in pushing back Iran’s nuclear ambitions, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Sa'ar noted that these efforts have contributed to strengthening security across the region. He reiterated Israel’s stance that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a top strategic priority.

“Israel believes that Iran must never, under any conditions, possess nuclear weapons,” Saar stated.

News.Az