Israeli FM lands in UAE for 1st official visit

Israeli FM lands in UAE for 1st official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday on a first visit by a senior Israeli official to the Gulf Arab country.

Lapid's office said in a statement that Lapid flew with a delegation that includes Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and other officials.

During his two-day trip, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai, according to his office.

Lapid, the centrist leader of the Yesh Atid party, was the driving force behind the forming of Israel's new cross-partisan coalition government. He serves as foreign minister and alternate prime minister.

Israel and the UAE signed a U.S.-brokered normalization agreement in September 2020.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az

News.Az