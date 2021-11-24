Israeli FM to meet Macron, Johnson over resumption of nuke talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel to Europe next week to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss mainly the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna, Lapid's office said Wednesday.

Lapid will meet Johnson in London and Macron in Paris, and the talks will focus on "the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna as well as the deepening of bilateral relations between Israel, Britain, and France," according to a statement by Lapid's office.

Israel has been lobbying against the possible renewal of the talks on the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, charging that the deal is not expected to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

