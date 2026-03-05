Israeli forces reportedly eliminate Hamas commander in Tripoli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army reported that it targeted and killed Hamas commander Wasim Attallah Ali in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

In a statement on Telegram, the military said navy troops were responsible for killing Ali and claimed that he trained Hamas fighters. There was no immediate response from Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreighn media.

As we’ve been reporting, Israel has expanded the scope of its attacks in Lebanon and killed at least eight people so far today.

Residents under evacuation orders in Beirut’s southern suburbs were earlier told to flee towards Tripoli.

News.Az