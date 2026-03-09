Merz: Iran is the centre of international terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Monday that it is up to Iran's leadership to take responsibility for ending the war in Iran.

"The soon the mullah regime stops, the sooner this war will end," Merz argued in Berlin. "It is solely up to this regime and the so-called Revolutionary Guards to cease hostilities," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Until that happens, Merz said he assumes that Israel and the United States will continue "their defence" against Iran, because its threat extends far beyond the country and the Middle East region.

The comments came on the 10th day of the spiralling conflict, which began when the US and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran.

Hundreds of people have been reported killed in Iran due to airstrikes, while other countries have seen a handful of people killed from retaliatory Iranian attacks.

Merz said he had spoken with leaders from the region over the weekend.

"However, it is not currently possible to predict when the mullah regime will be prepared to cease hostilities against its neighbours," Merz stated.

He warned that the threat to Israel and the Gulf states from Tehran continues and is demonstrated daily by attacks on civilian buildings and military facilities.

"Iran is the centre of international terrorism, and this centre must be shut down," Merz added. "And the Americans and Israelis are doing that in their own way."

