Israeli foreign minister says preparations underway for annexing some West Bank areas
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he ordered preparations for potential annexation of some West Bank areas in 2025 due to Donald Trump’s win in US presidential election, News.Az reports citing TASS.
Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, has a role at the country’s Defense Ministry to oversee Israeli settlements.
"In his first term, President Trump took significant steps, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and preparing a decision on the legality and legitimacy of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria (the Israeli names for the West Bank - TASS). We were a step away from declaring Israeli sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria, and now the time has come to do so. I have ordered the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Settlements and the Israeli Civil Administration [in the West Bank] to begin comprehensive professional preparatory work to create the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty, as 2025 should be the year of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," he said, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.
