Israeli foreign minister: We won't tolerate 'unprovoked aggression'

Israel's foreign minister says his country's strikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen comes after the rebel group's "relentless attacks" on Israel since 7 October, News.az reports citing BBC.

"We will not tolerate unprovoked aggression from a terrorist army operating 2,000km away," says Gideon Saar in a social media post.

He says the Houthi attacks on international shipping routes "upend global stability" and that Israel will take "all military and diplomatic measures it deems necessary to protect its security".

honor Patriotic War martyrs

