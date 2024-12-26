Israeli foreign minister: We won't tolerate 'unprovoked aggression'
- 26 Dec 2024 23:06
- 26 Dec 2024 23:19
- 1014665
- Ukraine and Russia at war
- Share https://news.az/news/israeli-foreign-minister-we-won-t-tolerate-unprovoked-aggression Copied
epa
Israel's foreign minister says his country's strikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen comes after the rebel group's "relentless attacks" on Israel since 7 October, News.az reports citing BBC.
"We will not tolerate unprovoked aggression from a terrorist army operating 2,000km away," says Gideon Saar in a social media post.
He says the Houthi attacks on international shipping routes "upend global stability" and that Israel will take "all military and diplomatic measures it deems necessary to protect its security".
"We will not tolerate unprovoked aggression from a terrorist army operating 2,000km away," says Gideon Saar in a social media post.
He says the Houthi attacks on international shipping routes "upend global stability" and that Israel will take "all military and diplomatic measures it deems necessary to protect its security".