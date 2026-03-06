Israeli jets conduct surveillance flights over southern Lebanon
Source: IDF
Israeli fighter jets are carrying out surveillance flights over parts of southern Lebanon, including villages in the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
In addition to its attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Israeli military has also continued strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday as tensions along the border escalate.
By Nijat Babayev