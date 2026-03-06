Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces in southern Lebanon - VIDEO

Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces in southern Lebanon - VIDEO
Photo: Al Jazeera

Hezbollah has reportedly launched an attack on a gathering of Israeli army vehicles advancing near the southern Lebanese town of Khiyam, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The militant group said its operation targeted military vehicles moving toward the area, escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Details about casualties or damage have not yet been confirmed by independent sources.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

