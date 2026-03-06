Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces in southern Lebanon - VIDEO
Photo: Al Jazeera
Hezbollah has reportedly launched an attack on a gathering of Israeli army vehicles advancing near the southern Lebanese town of Khiyam, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The militant group said its operation targeted military vehicles moving toward the area, escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.
Details about casualties or damage have not yet been confirmed by independent sources.
By Aysel Mammadzada