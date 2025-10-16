Israeli military chief admits army ‘failed’ to protect citizens on October 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has acknowledged that the army “failed in its mission to protect the country and its citizens” during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The correction will come from within, from us. We don’t have the power to change what was, but we do have the power to grow, as individuals and an army, to take responsibility and to learn from the past in order to fortify our security for generations,” Zamir said, News.az reports, citing AI Jazeera.

“We are investigating and will continue to investigate that day and the entire war – truthfully, transparently and professionally,” he added.

