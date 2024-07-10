Israeli military eliminated 60% of Hamas militants, Gallant says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated 60% of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking at the Knesset, Gallant noted that Israel had broken up the majority of Hamas’ 24 battalions since the start of the war."The action of the IDF that has so far led to the elimination of over 14,000 militants and the collapse of the military frameworks of Hamas is, in fact, the testimony of what I am saying - everything will be done in accordance with the law and in accordance with the operational need," he said.According to KAN news, Gallant also stated that "international legitimacy" was a significant condition for the continuation of the operation.Gallant also said on Wednesday that draft notices would be delivered in the next few weeks to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who had previously been exempt from serving in the Israeli military.

News.Az