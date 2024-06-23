Israeli military strikes dozens of targets in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has struck dozens of sites of radicals in Gaza as troops continued operations in southern and central parts of the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including military installations, terrorists and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement."The IDF continues targeted operations in the Rafah area," the statement said. "Over the past day, troops discovered tunnels and underground terrorist infrastructure."According to the IDF, it "eliminated a terrorist unit that posed a threat."In central Gaza, Israeli troops "continued to destroy armed terrorist units over the past day." The IDF "eliminated terrorists in close combat, as well as with sniper fire and drone strikes," the military said.

