Israeli military strikes over 150 Hezbollah targets this morning

Israel's Air Force carried out airstrikes on more than 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Monday morning, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In a statement , the IDF said that the attacks involved dozens of fighter jets from all Air Force squadrons, News.Az reports.IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari urged residents in southern Lebanon to avoid residential buildings used by Hezbollah for weapon storage, including rockets.Tensions have escalated between Israel and Lebanon following a series of explosions from wireless communication devices that rocked the country on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported up to 70 fatalities and 770 injuries, with 152 individuals in intensive care. Hezbollah attributed the blasts to Israel, with leader Hassan Nasrallah labeling the incident as "a declaration of war."

