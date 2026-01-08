Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday morning, a significant and highly unusual incident took place between Egypt and Israel. An Egyptian vessel briefly deviated from its course and entered Israel's territorial waters. After an Israeli Navy force called on the Egyptian vessel to stop and received no response, warning fire was carried out. No injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the IDF said its forces "acted in accordance with protocols, called on the vessel to halt, and after it failed to respond, carried out warning measures. The vessel changed course and returned to Egyptian waters." The military stressed that Egypt remains a key partner in the peace agreement and that security coordination between the two countries "continues as usual."

Following the incident, Egyptian officials expressed regret over the vessel's entry into Israeli territorial waters.

