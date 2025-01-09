Israeli officials fear Hezbollah may resume fighting after ceasefire ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli officials are concerned that Hezbollah may resume fighting once the first phase of the ceasefire concludes on January 27, News.az reports citing The Jerusdalem Post .

They fear that the terrorist group might pick up arms again if the IDF doesn’t withdraw to the agreed-upon points in southern Lebanon.Since the ceasefire was signed on November 27, there have not been any reports of direct confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah fighters, though each accused the other of violating parts of the deal.Officials now fear that once the 60-day ceasefire expires – seven days after US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be sworn into office – that might change.

