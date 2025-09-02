Israeli opposition blames Netanyahu for Belgium’s planned recognition of Palestine

Israeli opposition blames Netanyahu for Belgium’s planned recognition of Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel’s opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu, has attributed Belgium’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “political failure.”

“Due to Netanyahu’s inability to manage the political arena, a Palestinian state is being established before our eyes,” Lieberman wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He added that Belgium’s move to recognise Palestine and support sanctions is “another direct result of his political failure.”

News.Az