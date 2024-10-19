Israeli PM: “Attempt by Iran to assassinate me and my wife today was grave mistake”
"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X platform, News.az reports.
"This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," added PM.
