Israeli PM: “Attempt by Iran to assassinate me and my wife today was grave mistake”

Israeli PM: “Attempt by Iran to assassinate me and my wife today was grave mistake”

"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X platform, News.az reports.

"This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," added PM.

