+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended his 65th court session in Tel Aviv’s District Court on Tuesday to respond to corruption charges, according to local media. The hearing concerns Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of bribery alongside Shaul Elovitch, a senior Bezeq telecommunications executive. Reports suggest Netanyahu and his family influenced coverage on the Walla news website.

At the start of the session, Netanyahu requested a 30-minute recess to participate in a military drill via Zoom “in preparation for a potential missile attack,” highlighting the premier’s frequent use of political and security obligations to postpone court appearances, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu formally requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog for his corruption charges, a move that divided public opinion. Netanyahu has consistently denied wrongdoing and stated he will not quit politics even if pardoned.

In addition to corruption cases (1000, 2000, and 4000), Netanyahu faces international scrutiny. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where nearly 71,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have died since October 2023.

News.Az