Israeli President condemns ‘shocking’ settler attacks in West Bank

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and army chief Eyal Zamir have publicly condemned a surge of attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, marking a rare rebuke of violence often linked to military backing.

Herzog described the attacks as “shocking and serious,” emphasizing that they cross a red line. Zamir warned that the army “will not tolerate criminal behaviour by a small minority” that harms law-abiding citizens, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The recent attacks included the vandalization of a mosque near Salfit, and arson targeting vehicles, farmland, and homes in villages such as Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf. Four Israelis were arrested in connection with extremist violence, and a military vehicle was damaged during clashes with settlers.

The United States expressed concern that escalating settler violence could threaten the Gaza ceasefire. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would work to prevent the situation from undermining peace efforts.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,350 attacks across the West Bank last month, including demolitions, beatings, and destruction of crops. Settler attacks often intensify during the olive harvest, a critical source of income for Palestinian families.

Israel’s settlements, built on land occupied in 1967, are considered illegal under international law. Around 600,000–750,000 settlers currently reside in more than 250 settlements and outposts across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, frequently sparking tensions with nearby Palestinian communities.

