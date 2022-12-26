Israeli President congratulates Azerbaijani President on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his birthday, News.az reports.

The congratulatory letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

On the occasion of Your Excellency's birthday, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express my admiration for the traditions and values that Azerbaijan has upheld over the years. Your country was the first democracy in the Muslim world and has been a regional leader in building a fascinating country.

I am particularly impressed by the way in which Azerbaijan is able to bring together people of different faiths and cultures in harmony and mutual respect. Your country is a shining example to the world of how people of all religions can live together in peace and cooperation. The celebration of Nowruz, Hanukkah, Christmas and Novi God together is a testament to this commitment to inclusivity and understanding.

I also want to express my appreciation for the support that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan has received from Your Excellency and your government. You are a friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, we are looking forward to the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan and your visit in Israel as a further strengthening of our warm relationship.

It is particularly meaningful that Your Excellency's birthday this year falls on the days of the Hanukkah holiday, a holiday that celebrates light and prosperity. Once again, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this special day and my best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead."

