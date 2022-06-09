Israeli prime minister makes surprise visit to Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates to meet with the country's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Israeli government said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, the Israeli prime minister and the UAE president will meet to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues. They are also scheduled to attend a business forum to be joined by their advisers.

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalize their relations. Since then, the two countries exchanged official visits by senior officials and have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services, and tourism.

News.Az