Israel, Lebanon reach conditional ceasefire deal

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Israel and Lebanon agreed on Wednesday to implement a ceasefire, although the arrangement remains conditional on a “complete cessation” of hostilities by the Hezbollah, according to a joint statement issued following U.S.-mediated talks in Washington.

The agreement marks a significant diplomatic development between the two neighboring countries, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

As part of the understanding, both sides also agreed to establish “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon where the Lebanese Armed Forces will assume exclusive control, preventing the presence of any non-state armed groups in those areas.

The announcement came despite ongoing violence along the border earlier in the day.

Hezbollah said it had targeted Israeli troops, while Israeli strikes reportedly killed at least 10 people in southern Lebanon.

Only hours after the ceasefire agreement was unveiled, air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel after authorities detected what was described as a “suspicious aerial target.” No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the joint statement, implementation of the ceasefire depends on Hezbollah completely halting its attacks and withdrawing its operatives from southern Lebanon.

The Washington meetings represented the fourth round of direct negotiations involving Lebanese and Israeli diplomats since hostilities resumed on March 2, when Hezbollah renewed attacks against Israel in support of Iran.

The two sides agreed to continue discussions and are scheduled to meet again during the week of June 22. The talks are intended to pave the way toward what the statement described as a “comprehensive agreement.”

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted negotiations concerning the Lebanon conflict to proceed separately from discussions related to the broader war involving Iran.

Iran, however, has maintained that the regional conflicts are interconnected. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any attack on Beirut would result in a “full-scale resumption” of the war.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a “hostile aircraft” and two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, stated that its rocket attack targeting Israeli soldiers in northern Israel was carried out in response to what it described as violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli military.

News.Az