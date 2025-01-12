Israeli strikes have killed at least 20 Palestinians across Gaza, according to the civil defense
Courtesy İmage
Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed at least 20 Palestinians and injured dozens across the Gaza Strip, News.Az informs via Xinhua .
Eight Palestinians, including two children and two women, were killed, and more than 30 people, including 19 children, were wounded in an Israeli bombing on a school housing displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua.
In another attack, two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to Basal.
Three others, including a woman and a child, were killed and 10 wounded in a bombing that targeted an apartment in a residential building in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
In the east of Gaza City, an airstrike on a gathering of citizens in al-Nafaq Street killed four people, said Basal.
Three were killed by Israeli warplanes bombing a tent in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Basal added.
Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a press statement that its air force planes attacked Hamas "terrorists" who operated inside a command and control complex in an area previously used as a school in Jabalia.
Adraee added that Hamas members used the complex to plan and carry out attacks against Israel.
Eight Palestinians, including two children and two women, were killed, and more than 30 people, including 19 children, were wounded in an Israeli bombing on a school housing displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua.
In another attack, two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to Basal.
Three others, including a woman and a child, were killed and 10 wounded in a bombing that targeted an apartment in a residential building in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
In the east of Gaza City, an airstrike on a gathering of citizens in al-Nafaq Street killed four people, said Basal.
Three were killed by Israeli warplanes bombing a tent in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Basal added.
Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a press statement that its air force planes attacked Hamas "terrorists" who operated inside a command and control complex in an area previously used as a school in Jabalia.
Adraee added that Hamas members used the complex to plan and carry out attacks against Israel.