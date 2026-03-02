Israeli strikes kill over 50 in Lebanon

Israel said it had carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets in the country after the group launched several projectiles at what it said was a military base in northern Israel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Monday killed at least 52 and wounded 154, according to the Lebanese government.
