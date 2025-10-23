Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Eastern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px



The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on eastern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting sites linked to the Hezbollah militia, according to Lebanon’s state-run NNA.

Images from the Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border, showed thick smoke rising after what local media described as a wave of intense airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israel’s military confirmed the attacks, saying they struck a Hezbollah training camp, a missile production facility, and another military site in northern Lebanon. The army said the targeted sites were used to plan and prepare operations against Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Although Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued to conduct air raids across Lebanon — mostly in the south and occasionally in Beirut. Strikes in eastern and northern regions remain rare.

