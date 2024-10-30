Israel’s Netanyahu considers postponing son's wedding amid security concerns: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is contemplating postponing his son Avner’s upcoming wedding due to security concerns related to the ongoing multifront war and drone threats, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Avner Netanyahu’s wedding is planned for November 26 at the Ronit Farm in the Sharon region, north of Tel Aviv.Kan broadcaster quoted the premier as telling associates that holding the event as planned could pose a risk to participants.The Prime Minister’s Office doesn’t respond to the report. A Hezbollah drone earlier this month hit the bedroom window of the premier’s private residence in Caesarea , causing damage. The Netanyahus weren’t home at the time.

