Israel’s Netanyahu seeks two-week delay in trial after prostate surgery
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2R) arrives to testify in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 December 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a two-week postponement of his testimony in his ongoing criminal trial following prostate surgery earlier this week.Netanyahu’s attorney Amit Hadad notes in a letter to the Jerusalem District Court that the prime minister was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and that the discharge instructions stipulate home rest for two weeks, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
Hadad says that relevant medical documents have been passed to the court and that the State Attorney’s Office has agreed to the delay.
On Sunday, the court agreed to cancel the hearings scheduled for this past week.
Netanyahu began his testimony on December 10 and has testified for six days so far, with Hadad taking him in painstaking detail through the intricacies of just one of the three cases against the prime minister.
His testimony is likely to last many weeks if not months at the pace in which it has been conducted even before his surgery.