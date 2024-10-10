Israel’s security cabinet to decide on response to Iran's attack
Israel's security cabinet is expected to convene on Thursday to vote on the country's response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack.The announcement was made by an Israeli official, who spoke to CNN, News.Az reports.
On October 1, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with a barrage of its homegrown missiles , with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.
The operation came in response to Israel's assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.
Iranian Defense Minister stated that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the security cabinet in Jerusalem following an Iranian missile attack, labeling it a “big mistake” and warning that Iran will pay for it.
“It was thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defense system, which is the most advanced in the world,” said the prime minister, thanking the US for its support as well.