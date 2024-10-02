Netanyahu calls Iran's missile attack 'big mistake', vows retaliation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the security cabinet in Jerusalem following an Iranian missile attack, labeling it a “big mistake” and warning that Iran will pay for it.

The strike on Israel earlier in the evening “failed,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.“It was thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defense system, which is the most advanced in the world,” said the prime minister, thanking the US for its support as well.“The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies,” said Netanyahu. “[Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and [top Hamas military commander Mohammed] Deif did not understand this, [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and [Hezbollah chief of staff Fuad] Shukr did not understand this, and there are probably those in Tehran who do not understand this.”“They will understand,” he threatened, stressing that “whoever attacks us — we will attack him.”Earlier, Israeli said a massive missile attack came from Iran. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country, and people were ordered to take refuge in shelters. According to the latest data, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.

News.Az