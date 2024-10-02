Iran claims its barrage of missiles on Israel also targeted Mossad headquarters, two airbases
Chief of the Iranian General Staff said Tehran’s recent barrage of missiles on Israel also targeted the headquarters of Mossad intelligence service and two Israeli Air Force bases."Last night we attacked Mossad headquarters, Nevatim and Hatzerim Air Force bases, as well as radars [of anti-missile systems] and clusters of Israeli tanks," Mohammad Bagheri stated, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel , reportedly using ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared across Israel, with civilians ordered to seek shelter. The IRGC claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets.
According to Israeli authorities, about 180 missiles were fired toward Israel, though most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling it a "big mistake" by Iran. He warned that Tehran would face consequences, stating, "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to take revenge on our enemies."