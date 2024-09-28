Hezbollah confirms Israeli airstrike kills leader Hassan Nasrallah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah has confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A statement on Saturday said Mr Nasrallah, who led the Lebanese group for more than three decades, “has joined his fellow martyrs”.It vowed that the militant group would “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine”.The Israeli military said earlier that the strike was carried out while the Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh.Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and additional commanders were also killed in the attack, the Israeli military said.Mr Nasrallah has has been in hiding for years, rarely appearing in public. He regularly gave speeches but always by video from unknown locations.Israel’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi said the elimination of Mr Nasrallah was “not the end of our toolbox”, indicating that more strikes were planned.The Israeli military said it was mobilising additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon, activating three battalions of reserve soldiers to serve across the country. The call comes after it sent two brigades to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said the air strike was based on years of tracking Mr Nasrallah along with “real-time intelligence” that made it viable. He said Mr Nasrallah’s death had been confirmed through various types of intelligence but declined to elaborate.

News.Az