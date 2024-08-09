Hamas leader assassinated in Iran: What this means for regional stability - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a shocking development, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran. Haniyeh had traveled to the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Iranian officials, along with Hamas, the pro-Iranian Lebanese Shiite paramilitary organization Hezbollah, and Turkey, have accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination.

If these allegations are true, the assassination of one of Hamas's founding members highlights the capabilities of Israeli intelligence and marks a significant diplomatic blow to Iran, which failed to protect a high-ranking guest in its capital.The assassination is part of the ongoing escalation of the conflict between Hamas, representing Palestine, and Israel, which has intensified since October 7 of the previous year.Journalist Kerim Sultanov provides in-depth analysis of this incident and its implications in his latest video report. Sultanov examines the historical context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, tracing its roots back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the ensuing Arab-Israeli wars.Sultanov highlights the key historical events, including the Six-Day War of 1967 and the Yom Kippur War of 1973, providing insights into the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region. He also discusses the role of various Arab states and their shifting alliances over the decades.In his analysis, Sultanov emphasizes the significance of the Camp David Accords of 1978, which marked a turning point in Egyptian-Israeli relations, and the subsequent impact on Palestinian autonomy. He explores the ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas, particularly focusing on the recent escalation following Hamas's attack on Israel's borders on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.Sultanov concludes with a sobering assessment of the current situation, stating that despite international efforts for peace, the deep-seated hatred in the region shows no signs of abating.

News.Az