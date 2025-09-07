Istanbul road closures and public gathering ban from Sept. 7 to 10

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced a temporary ban on public gatherings in several districts, including Besiktas, Beyoglu, Eyupsultan, Kagithane, Sariyer, and Sisl, News.Az reports citing Türkiye Today.

The ban covers all rallies, press statements, open-air meetings, demonstrations, tent setups, booths, sit-ins, signature campaigns, commemorations, handout distribution, and the hanging of banners or posters.

The restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2025, according to the governorate’s statement.

News.Az