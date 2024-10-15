Istanbul to host next meeting of the "3+3" platform: Turkish FM
- Politics
The next - third meeting of the "3+3" regional platform will be held on October 18 in Istanbul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber
"The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran will join us," Fidan said at a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara.
