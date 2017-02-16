Istanbul to host Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia business forum organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) will be held in Istanbul on February 17, the press service of Economy Ministry said.

The fifth Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia business forum organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) will be held in Istanbul on February 17, the press service of Economy Ministry said.

The trilateral business forum is assessed as important event in boosting of cooperation among businessmen and overall relations among Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. The forum is traditionally followed by bilateral meetings among businessmen, during which expansion of business ties among entrepreneurs are discussed.

News.Az

News.Az