Italian bodybuilder Andrea Lorini dies following illness
A former bodybuilding champion and father of two was found dead in his bed at the age of 48 after experiencing a sudden illness.
Andrea Lorini was discovered lifeless in his bed in the town of Chiari, in the province of Brescia in northern Italy on January 20. His mother, Nadia, raised the alarm after she found him lying unresponsive, but paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The 48-year-old was a prominent figure in the local fitness world, known both as a gym instructor and for a successful competitive bodybuilding career.
News of his sudden death spread rapidly across social media, prompting tributes from fellow athletes and members of the local community.
The mayor of Chiari offered condolences to the family, stating: “We feel deep pain over the loss of such a young father, loved by the community and by countless friends who today mourn his passing.”
His family reportedly declined an autopsy, stating that his premature death was caused by a sudden illness leading to cardiac arrest.
Andrea leaves behind two children, and his funeral was scheduled to be held in Chiari on 22nd January.