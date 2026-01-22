Italian bodybuilder Andrea Lorini dies following illness

A former bodybuilding champion and father of two was found dead in his bed at the age of 48 after experiencing a sudden illness.

Andrea Lorini was discovered lifeless in his bed in the town of Chiari, in the province of Brescia in northern Italy on January 20. His mother, Nadia, raised the alarm after she found him lying unresponsive, but paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.