Italian companies keen to join restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh: Official

Italian companies are keen to participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Manuela Traldi, President of the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Traldi noted that the Italian government is working diligently to secure more contracts for Italian firms to carry out projects in Azerbaijan, with increasing opportunities available in the liberated areas.She stressed that Italy sent a mission to Karabakh soon after the 44-day war ended.“Italy has consistently supported Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue, and we are pleased to contribute to the region’s reconstruction in various ways. This commitment is a cornerstone of our relationship,” Traldi added.

News.Az