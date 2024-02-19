Italian defense minister congratulates Azerbaijani president
19 Feb 2024
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a post on his social media account, News.Az reports.
Extending his best wishes to the Azerbaijani President for his new term, the minister said: “Azerbaijan plays a central role in the Eurasian area. We will continue to develop collaboration following the path we have taken so far, also thanks to the strategic partnership that binds our countries.”