Italian defense minister congratulates Azerbaijani president

Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a post on his social media account, News.Az reports. 

Extending his best wishes to the Azerbaijani President for his new term, the minister said: “Azerbaijan plays a central role in the Eurasian area. We will continue to develop collaboration following the path we have taken so far, also thanks to the strategic partnership that binds our countries.”


