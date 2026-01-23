Italian FM implies Zelenskyy’s ingratitude over his criticism of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments about Europe made during his speech at the Davos forum.

As reported by Il Giornale, Tajani made the comments on the sidelines of a business forum between Italy and Germany, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"It seems to me that he [Zelenskyy] is not very generous towards Europe. It seems to me Europe has guaranteed Ukraine's independence by doing everything possible to provide political, financial and military support to this country," he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech included several critical assessments of Europe.

He criticised what he described as insufficient EU measures to counter Russia's shadow fleet.

"Europe loves to discuss the future but avoids taking action today – action that defines what kind of future we will have. That's the problem. Why can President Trump stop tankers from the shadow fleet and cease oil [supplies], but Europe doesn't?" Zelenskyy said.

He also said that fear of retaliation from Russia prevented the European Commission from implementing its initial plan for a reparations loan to Ukraine using Russian assets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also rebuked Europe for its approach to security issues, including Greenland.

